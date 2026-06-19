Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 925,559 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $451,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMY

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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