Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $14.88 Million Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,563,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $14,880,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,434,033 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $70,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091,765 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,908,506 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $84,854,000 after buying an additional 1,504,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company's stock.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4%

BCRX opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $156.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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