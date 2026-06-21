Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 107,311 Shares of Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) by 1,820.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,207 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Universal Display worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,363 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 891.6% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,515,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Universal Display by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 196,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Display from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $168.00 price objective on Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.60.

View Our Latest Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED opened at $88.94 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.37). Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 34.08%.The firm had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Universal Display's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

More Universal Display News

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its longer-term outlook for Universal Display, increasing FY2028 EPS estimates to $5.61 from $5.58 and lifting Q4 2027 EPS to $1.29 from $1.26, which suggests some improvement in expected earnings power. Universal Display analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research slightly raised its longer-term outlook for Universal Display, increasing FY2028 EPS estimates to $5.61 from $5.58 and lifting Q4 2027 EPS to $1.29 from $1.26, which suggests some improvement in expected earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: The firm also nudged Q3 2027 EPS higher to $1.35 from $1.30, reinforcing that analysts see stronger earnings potential further out even as the rating remains bearish. Universal Display analyst estimate updates

The firm also nudged Q3 2027 EPS higher to $1.35 from $1.30, reinforcing that analysts see stronger earnings potential further out even as the rating remains bearish. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near- and medium-term estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $4.15 from $4.16, FY2027 EPS to $4.92 from $4.96, Q2 2027 EPS to $1.23 from $1.27, Q1 2027 EPS to $1.06 from $1.13, Q3 2026 EPS to $1.10 from $1.11, and Q2 2026 EPS to $1.03 from $1.04, signaling softer expectations ahead. Universal Display analyst estimate cuts

Zacks trimmed several near- and medium-term estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $4.15 from $4.16, FY2027 EPS to $4.92 from $4.96, Q2 2027 EPS to $1.23 from $1.27, Q1 2027 EPS to $1.06 from $1.13, Q3 2026 EPS to $1.10 from $1.11, and Q2 2026 EPS to $1.03 from $1.04, signaling softer expectations ahead. Negative Sentiment: These revisions matter because Universal Display’s recent quarterly results already disappointed, with the company missing consensus EPS and revenue estimates, so investors may view the stock as facing ongoing earnings headwinds. Universal Display earnings history

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Display, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Display wasn't on the list.

While Universal Display currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here