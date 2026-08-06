Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,830,397 Shares of Coty $COTY

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY - Free Report) by 2,300.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953,407 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,830,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Coty worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,298,221 shares of the company's stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 86,534 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Coty Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:COTY opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Coty has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Coty from $2.30 to $2.90 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coty from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coty from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.50 target price on Coty in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Read Our Latest Report on COTY

About Coty

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

See Also

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