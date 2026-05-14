Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 683,741 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 840.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,049 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 683,741 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Workday worth $164,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,371,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,674,568 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,328,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,052 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,406,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,391 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,338,773 shares of the software maker's stock worth $931,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,085 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Workday by 41.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,761,599 shares of the software maker's stock worth $905,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Workday News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Workday was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites and was highlighted as the highest-scoring vendor for high-volume hiring, which supports the company’s competitive positioning and could help enterprise demand. Article Title

Workday was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites and was highlighted as the highest-scoring vendor for high-volume hiring, which supports the company’s competitive positioning and could help enterprise demand. Positive Sentiment: Workday announced that its Sana Self-Service Agent is now available inside Microsoft 365 Copilot, expanding its AI-driven HR and finance tools into a widely used enterprise workflow and potentially increasing product adoption. Article Title

Workday announced that its Sana Self-Service Agent is now available inside Microsoft 365 Copilot, expanding its AI-driven HR and finance tools into a widely used enterprise workflow and potentially increasing product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Kahuna Workforce Solutions completed a Workday-certified integration linking Workday Learning with Kahuna Skills Manager, adding to Workday’s ecosystem of partner integrations and reinforcing platform stickiness. Article Title

Kahuna Workforce Solutions completed a Workday-certified integration linking Workday Learning with Kahuna Skills Manager, adding to Workday’s ecosystem of partner integrations and reinforcing platform stickiness. Positive Sentiment: Workday, Anthropic, and LISC launched an AI-focused Solopreneurship Accelerator Program, which is more of a brand/AI ecosystem positive than a direct revenue driver, but it underscores Workday’s AI strategy. Article Title

Workday, Anthropic, and LISC launched an AI-focused Solopreneurship Accelerator Program, which is more of a brand/AI ecosystem positive than a direct revenue driver, but it underscores Workday’s AI strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Workday Earnings: “Defiant Management Expectations Amidst Pending SaaSpocalypse” appears to be commentary around the company’s earnings outlook and broader SaaS concerns; this likely reflects investor debate over valuation and growth durability rather than a new fundamental announcement. Article Title

Workday Stock Down 1.8%

WDAY opened at $116.50 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.36 and a 1-year high of $276.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $174.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Workday's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $210.00 target price on Workday in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $695,319.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,406,225.74. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $769,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,942,984.60. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

See Also

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