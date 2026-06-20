Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 513,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $34,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,539,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,664,511,000 after purchasing an additional 200,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $851,525,000 after purchasing an additional 160,728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $800,732,000 after purchasing an additional 240,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,960. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $363.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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