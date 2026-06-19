Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,090 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Dollar General worth $136,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,017 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dollar General Stock Performance
Shares of DG stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
Dollar General Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's payout ratio is 33.38%.
Dollar General News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Dollar General’s latest earnings report beat expectations, with EPS of $2.00 topping estimates and revenue rising 3.4% year over year, reinforcing the case that the company is executing better operationally. Dollar General earnings and stock data
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted ongoing margin expansion, citing lower shrink, fewer damages, and tighter inventory controls as signs that profitability improvements may continue. Dollar General's Margin Expansion Story Gains More Traction
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on Dollar General and described the company’s results as solid, although it trimmed its price target slightly to $148 from $151. Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating on Dollar General (DG)
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also argued Dollar General may still be undervalued after its retail-sector rebound, pointing to the stock’s recovery from recent lows and support from the company’s earnings improvement. Dollar General (DG) Stock Could Be 17.5% Undervalued After Retail Rally And Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Several Zacks Research notes made small adjustments to future earnings estimates, with some quarters and fiscal years revised down and others nudged up; overall, the changes were modest and do not materially change the long-term outlook. Dollar General analyst estimate updates
- Negative Sentiment: Retail stocks were hit after the Federal Reserve held rates steady and signaled fewer rate cuts than expected, which pressured sentiment across consumer-focused names including Dollar General. RH, Sprouts, and Dollar General Shares Plummet, What You Need To Know
- Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued weak consumer sentiment is still weighing on low-ticket sales, a reminder that demand conditions remain an important risk for Dollar General. Dollar General: Weak Consumer Sentiment Driving Low-Ticket Sales
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reduced their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DG
Dollar General Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.
Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.
Featured Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.
While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.