Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,090 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Dollar General worth $136,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,017 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's payout ratio is 33.38%.

Dollar General News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reduced their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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