Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $151,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Phillip Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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