Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 47,659 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $306,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $609.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $506.38 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $680.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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