Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,296 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,349 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,296 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 955 shares of company stock worth $273,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $267.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.23 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital cut shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $511.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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