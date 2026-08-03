Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,779,607 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
TechnipFMC logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pacer Advisors cut its TechnipFMC stake by 53.8%, selling 1,779,607 shares during the first quarter and retaining 1,529,430 shares valued at approximately $105.7 million.
  • TechnipFMC reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion, up 9% year over year. The company also issued full-year revenue guidance of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion.
  • Despite the institutional selling, analyst sentiment remains generally positive: 13 analysts rate the stock a Buy and three rate it a Hold. TechnipFMC also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, representing a 0.3% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TechnipFMC.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,430 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 1,779,607 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of TechnipFMC worth $105,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $71.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Key Stories Impacting TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Revenue and net income accelerated: Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. TechnipFMC plc 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation
  • Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
  • Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line with expectations: TechnipFMC issued 2026 revenue guidance of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, compared with consensus of $10.6 billion. The available update did not provide a specific EPS guidance figure, limiting the upside from the outlook itself. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered TechnipFMC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.64.

Read Our Latest Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TechnipFMC Right Now?

Before you consider TechnipFMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TechnipFMC wasn't on the list.

While TechnipFMC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines