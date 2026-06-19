Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 208,936 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 208,936 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Gilead Sciences worth $415,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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