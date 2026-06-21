Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 23,478 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,057 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 23,478 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of TriNet Group worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $45.25 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $76.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.TriNet Group's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on TriNet Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $28,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,063,865. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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