Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 28,514 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,191 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 28,514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $348.63 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $347.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $333.71 and its 200 day moving average is $343.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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