Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of Dillard's, Inc. $DDS

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dillard's worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard's by 6.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dillard's by 480.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company's stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard's in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Dillard's by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,766 shares of the company's stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Dillard's in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dillard's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Dillard's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $521.33.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of Dillard's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total value of $243,672.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,183,177. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company's stock.

Dillard's Stock Up 0.7%

DDS stock opened at $617.35 on Wednesday. Dillard's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.80 and a 52 week high of $741.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.13 by $5.91. Dillard's had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard's, Inc. will post 35.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.85%.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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