Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 385,389 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,706 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 385,389 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.29% of Iridium Communications worth $23,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Iridium Communications by 10,363.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 3,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $117,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,480,684. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Iridium Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BWS Financial restated a "sell" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRDM

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $44.57 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $219.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Iridium Communications's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Iridium Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

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