Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,813 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $62,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $601,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $1,092.19 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,072.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $934.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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