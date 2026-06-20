Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 89,696 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 89,696 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $266,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at $23,215,975.84. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here