Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 97,199 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,872 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 97,199 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of United Therapeutics worth $117,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $536.59 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $565.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.32.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.17, for a total transaction of $5,491,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,366,132.92. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.55, for a total value of $4,494,865.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,462,896.60. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 644,468 shares of company stock worth $364,004,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here