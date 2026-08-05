Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $12.95 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,171,928 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,950,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.87% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 597,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $9,310,722.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,508.02. This trade represents a 59.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,437,761 shares of company stock worth $58,231,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

PBI opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.94 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pitney Bowes from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.30 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBI

More Pitney Bowes News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pitney Bowes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target increase: Citizens JMP raised its price target to $22 and maintained a market-outperform rating, implying additional upside based on the company’s turnaround prospects. Pitney Bowes Price Target Raised to $22.00

Citizens JMP raised its price target to $22 and maintained a market-outperform rating, implying additional upside based on the company’s turnaround prospects. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly EPS performance: Pitney Bowes recently reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, exceeding the $0.34 consensus estimate and improving from $0.27 a year earlier. The result supports the investment case for management’s turnaround, despite a 2.4% year-over-year revenue decline.

Pitney Bowes recently reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, exceeding the $0.34 consensus estimate and improving from $0.27 a year earlier. The result supports the investment case for management’s turnaround, despite a 2.4% year-over-year revenue decline. Positive Sentiment: Value and strategic-upside thesis: Greystone Capital identified PBI as a mispriced niche industrial with a roughly 15% free-cash-flow yield, potential asset monetization, buybacks and further upside from its strategic review. Greystone Capital Q2 2026 Letter

Greystone Capital identified PBI as a mispriced niche industrial with a roughly 15% free-cash-flow yield, potential asset monetization, buybacks and further upside from its strategic review. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend remains limited: Pitney Bowes declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, equivalent to $0.04 annually and a yield of approximately 0.2%. The payment may appeal to income-focused investors, but it is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst.

Pitney Bowes declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, equivalent to $0.04 annually and a yield of approximately 0.2%. The payment may appeal to income-focused investors, but it is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO insider selling: CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 1.06 million shares in three transactions from July 30 through August 3 for approximately $19.0 million, leaving him with 122,963 directly owned shares after the latest sale. The scale of the selling could raise concerns about management’s near-term confidence, although insider sales can also reflect personal liquidity needs. SEC Insider Trading Filing

CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 1.06 million shares in three transactions from July 30 through August 3 for approximately $19.0 million, leaving him with 122,963 directly owned shares after the latest sale. The scale of the selling could raise concerns about management’s near-term confidence, although insider sales can also reflect personal liquidity needs. Negative Sentiment: Lower forward EPS estimate: Sidoti reduced its forecast for second-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS to $0.43 from $0.45. The change is modest, but it signals some caution about earnings momentum relative to the company’s full-year 2026 guidance of $1.55–$1.70 per share.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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