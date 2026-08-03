Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,408 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 625,482 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Biogen worth $121,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Biogen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Biogen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $202.95 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.56 and a 52 week high of $219.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.32%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen reported second-quarter revenue of $2.74 billion, up 3.4% year over year and ahead of consensus estimates of approximately $2.46 billion. Growth was led by newer products and the company’s growth portfolio, helping adjusted EPS reach $3.60 versus the $2.94 analyst estimate. Biogen beats quarterly estimates as newer drugs drive growth

Biogen reported second-quarter revenue of $2.74 billion, up 3.4% year over year and ahead of consensus estimates of approximately $2.46 billion. Growth was led by newer products and the company’s growth portfolio, helping adjusted EPS reach $3.60 versus the $2.94 analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its revenue outlook and highlighted continued momentum in newer medicines and strategic acquisitions, supporting the view that Biogen is gradually reducing its reliance on older products. Biogen raises revenue outlook as growth portfolio drives Q2 beat

Management raised its revenue outlook and highlighted continued momentum in newer medicines and strategic acquisitions, supporting the view that Biogen is gradually reducing its reliance on older products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts became more constructive after the results. TD Cowen raised its price target to $225 and upgraded the stock to Buy, while Morgan Stanley increased its target to $231, although it retained an Equal Weight rating. Barclays also expects the shares to rise.

Several analysts became more constructive after the results. TD Cowen raised its price target to $225 and upgraded the stock to Buy, while Morgan Stanley increased its target to $231, although it retained an Equal Weight rating. Barclays also expects the shares to rise. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target from $201 to $215 but maintained a Neutral rating, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating. Zacks upgraded Biogen from Strong Sell to Hold, indicating improving sentiment but not broad analyst conviction.

Wedbush raised its price target from $201 to $215 but maintained a Neutral rating, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating. Zacks upgraded Biogen from Strong Sell to Hold, indicating improving sentiment but not broad analyst conviction. Negative Sentiment: Reported profitability deteriorated substantially. Second-quarter net income fell to $97.5 million, while diluted EPS from continuing operations declined to $0.66 from $4.33 a year earlier; first-half net income also dropped to $417 million from $875.3 million. The sharp gap between revenue growth and reported earnings is raising concerns that profitability may be peaking. Biogen earnings and profitability analysis

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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