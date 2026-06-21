Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,641 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 72,255 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of PTC worth $21,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,399,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,202,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 856.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 465,814 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,570,000 after buying an additional 417,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,141 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,924,000 after buying an additional 361,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 709,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,576,000 after buying an additional 347,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $219.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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