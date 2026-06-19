Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730,727 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 622,306 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of United Airlines worth $305,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines by 24.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 73.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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