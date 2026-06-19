Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,960 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 115,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of lululemon athletica worth $74,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $111.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.44. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $252.24.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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