Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $45,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,819,311. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,843,106 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,563.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,546.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,230.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $671.18 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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