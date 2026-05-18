Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Nucor worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $226.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $235.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 4,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,028,566.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,127.24. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 12,888 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,277,624. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 69,318 shares of company stock valued at $15,672,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Nucor

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Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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