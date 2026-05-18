Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of IPG Photonics worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,101,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,038,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,755,864 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 68,366 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,138 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

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IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $102.76 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $58,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $551,928.78. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,111.88. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Roth Mkm increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.67.

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IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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