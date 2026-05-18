Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 250,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.0%

WY stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Calvin O'rourke purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,556.35. This trade represents a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,496.20. This trade represents a 491.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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