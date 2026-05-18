Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 70,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.2% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $90.87 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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