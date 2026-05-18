Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $208.86 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 7.8% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $208,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $133.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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