Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $28.32 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $247.85 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.82 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Key Illinois Tool Works News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target on Illinois Tool Works to $255 from $245, suggesting improved demand trends in short-cycle markets, even though the firm kept an Underweight rating. Wells Fargo Sees Improving Demand Trends for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Wells Fargo lifted its price target on Illinois Tool Works to $255 from $245, suggesting improved demand trends in short-cycle markets, even though the firm kept an Underweight rating. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up its FY2026 EPS estimate for Illinois Tool Works to $11.29 from $11.21, and also increased its FY2028 estimate to $13.27 from $13.21, indicating a slightly better long-term earnings outlook.

Zacks Research nudged up its FY2026 EPS estimate for Illinois Tool Works to $11.29 from $11.21, and also increased its FY2028 estimate to $13.27 from $13.21, indicating a slightly better long-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research made small upward revisions to some future-quarter estimates, including Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, while leaving the broader full-year outlook mostly unchanged.

Zacks Research made small upward revisions to some future-quarter estimates, including Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, while leaving the broader full-year outlook mostly unchanged. Negative Sentiment: The same Zacks notes also trimmed several near-term estimates, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and FY2027 EPS, which may be weighing on sentiment around near-term growth.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

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