Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dilation Capital Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 170,269 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $1,644,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,292 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 141,500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,353,188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $394,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CP opened at $85.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $89.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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