Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 277.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,739 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $252.76 on Tuesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $189.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.71.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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