Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 467,590 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.61% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $492,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $241.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.3%

PKG stock opened at $253.17 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.40. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $189.03 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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