Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 96,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $56,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PKG alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,270,000 after acquiring an additional 521,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.4%

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $253.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.78. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $189.03 and a 12 month high of $254.49.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.25%.The business's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.43.

Read Our Latest Report on PKG

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Packaging Corporation of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Packaging Corporation of America wasn't on the list.

While Packaging Corporation of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here