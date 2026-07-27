Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,964 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,088,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,270,000 after buying an additional 521,352 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $253.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $189.03 and a 12 month high of $254.49.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.25%.Packaging Corporation of America's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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