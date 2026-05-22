PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,241 shares of the company's stock after selling 183,741 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Autonomous Res cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PagSeguro Digital

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexandre Mr Magnani sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,252,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 607,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,211.40. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis Frias acquired 498,500 shares of PagSeguro Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,673,605 shares in the company, valued at $26,629,105.80. This trade represents a 22.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PAGS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $952.64 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. PagSeguro Digital's payout ratio is 76.47%.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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