Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Lifted by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,032 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of PLTR opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

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