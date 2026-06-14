Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Raised by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,390 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,503 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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