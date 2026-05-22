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Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Position Trimmed by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Pinnbrook Capital Management sharply cut its Palantir stake by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 2,694 shares worth about $479,000.
  • Palantir’s latest earnings were strong, with EPS of $0.33 beating estimates and revenue of $1.63 billion rising 84.7% year over year, underscoring continued momentum in its AI and enterprise software business.
  • Sentiment remains mixed: several analysts remain bullish with higher price targets, but some commentary warns the stock’s valuation is stretched and there is uncertainty around a government contract dispute.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palantir Technologies.

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,275 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Palantir and raised its price target to $225, highlighting continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside. Read More
  • Positive Sentiment: Several articles point to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including record revenue growth, high margins, and a standout “Rule of 40” score, reinforcing the company’s AI platform momentum. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Coverage around expanding customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption suggests Palantir’s enterprise AI demand remains strong, which supports the bull case for the stock. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Palantir is being mentioned in multiple “AI stock” and “best buy” comparison pieces, keeping it in the spotlight and supporting investor attention, but these articles do not add new company-specific catalysts. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The main source of weakness is a report that Palantir is challenging the DIA over an analytics contract, which raises uncertainty around a government relationship that is important to the stock’s defense growth narrative. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also warns that Palantir’s valuation remains stretched and that the stock may have run ahead of fundamentals, which can weigh on sentiment during pullbacks. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $137.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $329.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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