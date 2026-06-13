Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Cardano Risk Management B.V.

Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 917.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,938,343 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.2% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Palantir Technologies worth $1,170,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Phillip Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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