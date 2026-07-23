Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,880 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 998,559 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Palantir Technologies worth $310,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.1%

PLTR stock opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.00. The company has a market cap of $298.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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