Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its buy rating on Palantir and set a $175 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Benzinga article

DA Davidson reaffirmed its rating on Palantir and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Article

Palantir’s partnership with on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp has been highlighting the company as one of the key beneficiaries of AI infrastructure demand, which may support the bull thesis that Palantir is becoming a major enterprise AI winner. Article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. President Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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