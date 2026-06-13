Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,453 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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