Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,809 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.6% of Parker Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $127.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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