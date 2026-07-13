Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,016 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after buying an additional 616,297 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a PE ratio of 142.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.06.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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