Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,192 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $90,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PLTR opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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