Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 3,436 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,858 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $301.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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