Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 7,612 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC's holdings in Hershey were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 148,031 shares of the company's stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 262,119 shares of the company's stock worth $47,720,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the company's stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company's stock.

Get Hershey alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Hershey from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $240.00 target price on Hershey in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HSY opened at $181.50 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average is $198.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.09. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $239.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.452 per share. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Hershey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 57,695 shares in the company, valued at $11,198,599.50. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hershey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hershey wasn't on the list.

While Hershey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here