Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,372 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $230,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Night Squared LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Night Squared LP now owns 27,136 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 88,827 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $16,362,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 42,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,298 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 126,998 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.6%

PANW opened at $279.90 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a PE ratio of 229.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,044 shares of company stock worth $26,022,722. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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